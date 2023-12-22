“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel denied forcing himself on his former assistant in a hotel room. The former assistant made the claim in a lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Asta Jonasson alleges Diesel “forced himself” onto her at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta while filming “The Fast and The Furious 5” in 2010. She says she was fired hours later.

Diesel's lawyer called the former assistant's claim of sexual battery “outlandish.”

“Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations,” the actor’s attorney, Bryan Freedman said in a statement.

And a day after that lawsuit was filed, a video from 2017 resurfaced in which Diesel flirts with a reporter. The video is being called “creepy” and “cringeworthy.”

“God you are so beautiful. You are so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman,” Diesel said in the interview. It now has almost six million views.

Diesel posted the video himself in 2007 apologizing if he offended anyone.

In 2017, Diesel apologized for that interview saying he was just trying to be playful and fun.