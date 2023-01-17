Father Arrested After Neighbors Film His Baby Boy, 4, Playing in the Hallway With a Loaded Gun

An Indiana man is under arrest after his neighbors called police claiming that his 4-year-old son was playing with a loaded gun.

Video taken by one neighbor shows the unsupervised boy walking around barefoot in just a diaper while pointing the weapon.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears tells Inside Edition that the boy even has a name for the gun — "pew-pew."

Mears and his office will now face off in court with the boy's father, Shane Osborne, who almost managed to avoid an arrest.

Osborne initially denied even having a gun in the apartment when police arrived, but the cops quickly returned when a neighbor provided them with footage of the incident.

That exchange was all captured by a camera crew for the Reelz show "On Patrol Live," which happened to be filming at the time.

Mears also said tells Inside Edition that this might not be the first time this child has held a gun given how comfortable he appeared with the weapon in the footage.

"I think it's a reasonable inference that this child has possessed a firearm before," says Mears.

He then adds that it was actually the child who finally directed police to the location of the gun.

Osborne claims the gun belongs to his brother, while the child is back with his mother, who has full custody.

