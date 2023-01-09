19-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Dad, Who He Is Named After, Then Threatens to Turn Gun on Himself: Cops

Crime
Ramarin Baker Jr., 19, of Memphis, Tenn. has been charged for the murder of his dad, Ramarin Baker Sr.
Ramarin Baker Jr., 19, of Memphis, Tenn. has been charged for the murder of his dad, Ramarin Baker Sr.Shelby County Jail
By JOHANNA LI
First Published: 10:56 AM PST, January 9, 2023

Ramarin Baker Jr., 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to jail record information.

A 19-year-old from Memphis is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his father in front of authorities before threatening to turn the gun on himself.

He had reportedly been in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., Saturday afternoon, Fox13 reported.

He had reportedly been in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., Saturday afternoon, Fox13 reported.

Authorities responded to calls for shots fired, and found the father-son pair tussling on the floor, according to WREG.

Baker Jr. was ordered to put down the weapon but instead fired three fatal shots at his father, police allege, according to Fox13.

The teen then put the gun to his own head and told authorities that he had just shot his father and now wanted to kill himself, Fox13 reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Baker Jr. eventually turned over the gun after some negotiation with police officers, and was then arrested, according to Fox13.

Police say there were two handguns found at the scene, one with an illegal modification, WREG reported.

Baker Jr.’s bail has been set at $100,000, and he has not yet entered a plea.

