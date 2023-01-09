19-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Dad, Who He Is Named After, Then Threatens to Turn Gun on Himself: Cops
Ramarin Baker Jr., 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to jail record information.
A 19-year-old from Memphis is behind bars after police say he shot and killed his father in front of authorities before threatening to turn the gun on himself.
Ramarin Baker Jr., 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, according to booking information from the jail.
He had reportedly been in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., Saturday afternoon, Fox13 reported.
Authorities responded to calls for shots fired, and found the father-son pair tussling on the floor, according to WREG.
Baker Jr. was ordered to put down the weapon but instead fired three fatal shots at his father, police allege, according to Fox13.
The teen then put the gun to his own head and told authorities that he had just shot his father and now wanted to kill himself, Fox13 reported, citing an arrest affidavit.
Baker Jr. eventually turned over the gun after some negotiation with police officers, and was then arrested, according to Fox13.
Police say there were two handguns found at the scene, one with an illegal modification, WREG reported.
Baker Jr.’s bail has been set at $100,000, and he has not yet entered a plea.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Idaho Murder Victims Could Not Have Been Saved Even if Roommate Called 911, Coroner Tells Victim's DadCrime
Why 2 Surviving University of Idaho Students May Have Been Spared the Night of the MassacreCrime
The Very Long Effort to Elect a US House Speaker Creates Some Very Unlikely StarsPolitics
Idaho Murders: A Complete Timeline of Everything We Know About Days Surrounding the MassacreCrime
Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Derrick Evans, on 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Attack, Says He'll Run for CongressPolitics