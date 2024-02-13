A Canadian father in a small, prairie town was charged Monday with five counts of first-degree murder after his family, including an infant daughter, were found dead, police said.

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, 29, was arrested Sunday by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in rural Carman, authorities said.

He remains in custody after being charged with the murders of his common-law wife, Amanda Clearwater, 30, Bethany Manoakeesick, 6, Jayven Manoakeesick, 4, Isabella Manoakeesick, 2 ½ months, and Amanda’s 17-year-old niece, Myah Gratton, authorities said.

The killings involved three locations and began with Amanda being found in a ditch along a highway, the victim of a hit-and-run, police said.

Hours later, police responded to a report of a vehicle on fire and found the father removing the bodies of his three young children from the burning car, police said. He was arrested without incident, authorities said.

At the family's home, the body of Amanda's teenage niece was found, police said.

Authorities did not release a possible motive in the killing spree that shocked the town of Carman, home to a large Indigenous population. The causes of death were also not released.

“There is no context, there is no explanation, that can make this OK. This is pure darkness," said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, a member of the First Nations, one of Canada's three Indigenous groups. “This is a dark time in Manitoba," he said.

"Young, innocent lives were senselessly taken yesterday and we grieve with all Manitobans," said Tim Arseneault of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The investigation remains open, Arseneault said.