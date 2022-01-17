Two parents are grieving the death of their son, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, known to family and friends as SJ.

"You wanna see empty?" Stanley Davis Jr., SJ's father, said. "This is what empty look like. You wanna see pain? This is what pain look like."

SJ died on Dec. 26, 2021, as a Florida police officer attempted to pull him over for reckless driving on his dirt bike.

An initial police report says SJ was thrown from his dirt bike after impact with the median curb, but SJ's family is not convinced that is actually what occurred.

"Never in my imagination would I have thought that I would be losing my son to the police that I pay tax dollars to serve and protect my community. My son," Davis Jr. said.

Authorities say the unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said he spoke with Stanley's parents after his death.

"I made a commitment to them, and I make a commitment to our community," he said. "We will conduct a thorough and conclusive investigation as to what took place."

"We want that investigation to be as open as conceivable and objective. To that end, we have asked Florida Highway Patrol to take control and be the lead investigator for the traffic homicide."

Boynton Beach Police say they have released all evidence to the Florida Highway Patrol, but there is no video footage because the officer's car was not equipped with a camera.

However, video footage and an investigation will not soothe a grieving father's heart.

"I'll never be able to see the young man that my son was destined to be," Davis Jr. said. "I used to always tell (my) mom, I know I have a special child. My child is going to be somebody. My child is going to be positive. My child is going to be positive because those are conversations that we had every morning when we were taking him to school, before breakfast."

