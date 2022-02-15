FBI Hunts 'Route 91 Bandit' Who Has Robbed 11 Banks Over 4 States in 5 Months

The FBI is on the hunt for a bank robber they say has robbed 11 banks in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut over five months.

The "Route 91 Bandit" began their alleged crime spree on Sept. 9, 2021 in Massachusetts, the FBI said. From there, the suspect moved on to 10 other banks across Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut over five months, authorities said.

They allegedly “threatened the use of a firearm” as they hit the banks. The most recent theft was Jan. 27, 2022. All of the robberies have taken place at banks dotted along Route 91, which led to the FBI's nickname for the suspect.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, with blue eyes and light hair that they always cover with a hat or a hood.

The FBI believes the suspect is driving a newer model Nissan sedan.

Anonymous tipsters can call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

There is currently a reward of “up to $10,000 for information leading to the Route 91 Bandit’s identification, arrest and conviction.”

Related Stories