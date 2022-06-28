Federal Government to Take Action to Protect Reproductive Rights Amid Roe v. Wade's Reversal: HHS Secretary

Health
Health and Human Services Secretary
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at Tuesday's press conference on abortion services.Getty
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 11:57 AM PDT, June 28, 2022

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra pledges to expand abortion services after Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade was a "despicable" decision, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday, and he vowed the government will take new action to protect reproductive rights across the country.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure women have access to the healthcare they need," the Biden administration's top health official said at a press conference. "Every option is on the table," Becerra said.

Friday's high court ruling overturned the landmark 1973 decision giving constitutional protection to women seeking to end unwanted pregnancies.

"We are intent on protecting people's rights under the law," Becerra said, and stressed that women should remember they "haven't lost all their rights." 

Becerra's remarks came as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to push back against conservative states already implementing abortion bans. At least eight states have banned the procedure and about half of the country's states plan to dramatically limit access to it.

Biden pledged Friday the government would immediately act to “protect women’s rights in states where they will face the consequences of today’s decision."

Becerra's Tuesday press conference was in response to that pledge, and he unveiled a plan to help women receive reproductive health measures.

The plan includes increasing access to abortion medication such as the "morning after" pill and protecting private health care information amid fears that women will be prosecuted for trying to obtain abortions in states that ban them.

“This is a moment of crisis in health care. We will leave no stone unturned,” Becerra said, but he acknowledged “there is no magic bullet.”

Becerra's department has also launched a website, reproductiverights.gov, which provides information on obtaining abortions and how to file a complaint with the federal government “if you believe that your or another person’s civil rights or health information privacy rights have been violated.”

Related Stories

Waking to a Country Where Abortion Is No Longer a Constitutional Right
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
Bans Off Our Bodies: Tens of Thousands Rally Across the U.S. in Support of Roe v. Wade
Protests Across America in Reaction to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. WadePolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Reunites to 'Gravesend' Cast and Crew Who Saved Him From Being Pinned Under SUV
Teen Reunites to 'Gravesend' Cast and Crew Who Saved Him From Being Pinned Under SUV
1

Teen Reunites to 'Gravesend' Cast and Crew Who Saved Him From Being Pinned Under SUV

Heroes
Trump 'Lunged' at His Secret Service Agent, Tried to Grab Steering Wheel to Get to Capitol on Jan. 6: Aide
Trump 'Lunged' at His Secret Service Agent, Tried to Grab Steering Wheel to Get to Capitol on Jan. 6: Aide
2

Trump 'Lunged' at His Secret Service Agent, Tried to Grab Steering Wheel to Get to Capitol on Jan. 6: Aide

Politics
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Sex Abuse Survivors to Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Sex Abuse Survivors to Jeffrey Epstein
3

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Sex Abuse Survivors to Jeffrey Epstein

Crime
Federal Government to Take Action to Protect Reproductive Rights Amid Roe v. Wade's Reversal: HHS Secretary
Federal Government to Take Action to Protect Reproductive Rights Amid Roe v. Wade's Reversal: HHS Secretary
4

Federal Government to Take Action to Protect Reproductive Rights Amid Roe v. Wade's Reversal: HHS Secretary

Health
$281K Raised for TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Family on GoFundMe as Search for Son's Killer Continues
$281K Raised for TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Family on GoFundMe as Search for Son's Killer Continues
5

$281K Raised for TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Family on GoFundMe as Search for Son's Killer Continues

Crime