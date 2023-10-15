Felled Trees Destined for the Dump Transformed Into Furniture by Maryland Company
A Maryland sawmill, Cambium Carbon, is giving new life to trees considered garbage.
Thanks to a Maryland sawmill, storm debris can now become carbon-neutral furniture.
Cambium Carbon picks up trees bound for the dump and takes them to their plant, where they are transformed into pieces of furniture.
Two friends initially started a side hustle, collecting fallen trees. Now they are working with architects, cities and businesses across the country.
The company works only with fallen trees and debris and not with timber deliberately felled.
"It's like Christmas every time you cut one of these things open. You have no idea what you're going to get," said John Ferrara, the company's director of milling operations.
Logs are power-washed, then cut and shaped.
"A lot of times that material is viewed as a defect and we really like to turn that narrative around and be able to educate people that it's actually something to celebrate and something to enjoy," said Paul Timmins, who co-owns the sawmill with Ferrara.
As part of their business plan, the partners also plant trees in communities where they salvage logs.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in PublicCrime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was KillerCrime
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in CustodyCrime
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to ShredsAnimals
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized ParaglidersNews
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in PublicCrime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was KillerCrime
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in CustodyCrime
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized ParaglidersNews
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Surviving Students Were Awake and Texting While Roommates Massacred - ReportCrime