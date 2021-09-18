FinanceBuzz Is Offering Someone $1,300 to Watch 13 Scary Movies | Inside Edition

FinanceBuzz Is Offering Someone $1,300 to Watch 13 Scary Movies

Entertainment
A cosplayer dressed as Pennywise the clown from "It" poses during the opening of the Lucca Comics and Games Heroes on November 2, 2017 in Lucca, Italy
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 8:53 AM PDT, September 18, 2021

The Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst must be 18, and must live in the United States.

As the weather cools down and people begin to decorate their homes for Halloween, many turn to scary movies as a form of entertainment. And now there is an opportunity to get paid for it.

FinanceBuzz has put out a call looking for a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. They will pay this person $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies. Pretty easy, right?

The goal being that they wear a Fitbit and record their heart rate.

“You’ll help us discover whether or not a movie’s budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be by wearing a Fitbit to monitor your heart rate while you work your way through the list of 13 movies below,” the company said in a statement.

“You’ll also rank the movies based on your prediction of the size of their production budgets.”

The list of movies the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst must watch is a mix of high and low-budget flicks. Included are “Saw,” “Amityville Horror,” “A Quiet Place,” “A Quiet Place Part 2,” “Candyman,” “Insidious,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Sinister,” “Get Out,” “The Purge,” “Halloween (2018),” “Paranormal Activity,” and “Annabelle.”

In addition to $1,300, the company will also offer the movie-watcher a $50 gift certificate to cover renting the films and to fund their fright fest.

Applicants must be 18, and they must reside in the United States. Apply for the spooky gig on the FinanceBuzz website.

Related Stories

Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates ‘Halloween’ Superfan’s Wedding 1 Hour Before He Loses Battle With Cancer
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Halloween Festivities
Texas Attorney Arrested While Dressed as 'Halloween' Villain Michael Myers on Beach Said It Was a Prank
18-Year-Old Movie Theater Shooting Victim Gets Paddle Out Ceremony in CaliforniaCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
1

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
2

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
3

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
4

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
5

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime