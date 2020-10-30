How Coronavirus Is Affecting Halloween Festivities

The Centers for Disease Control is advising people to avoid Halloween costume parties and door-to-door trick-or-treating ahead of the Oct. 31 holiday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States.

New York City’s traditional Halloween parade, which attracts 2 million people, has been cancelled. But Inside Edition discovered plans for elaborate costume parties to take the place of the parade, including a $1,000 per ticket bash at a secret location.

Heidi Klum has canceled her annual Halloween celebrity bash, but dressed up anyway, posting a time lapse video with the caption: “Now you see me, now you don’t.”

The city of Salem, Massachusetts, famous for the witch trials, is a favorite halloween destination, but this year the mayor is asking revelers to stay away. “This is not the year to come to Salem. This is not the year to visit,” he said.

Some communities, including Beverly Hills, are banning trick-or-treating altogether. But there are safe ways to trick-or-treat. A group of kids in Washington, D.C. came up with a chute to delivery candy while staying socially distant.



