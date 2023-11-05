When a Florida deputy responded to a 911 call, he quickly found out that there was no emergency. A young boy had called 911 to give him a hug.

When the deputy arrived, 4-year-old Gianni’s mother told her son to come outside. Turned out Gianna used a cellphone to call authorities.

The youngster admitted to calling after being questioned, telling his mom and the deputy, “Well I wanted to give him a hug.”

Gianni was able to hug the deputy and then proudly told his mom and the cop that he knew how to call the police.

“I know what your phone number is, it's 911,” Gianni said.

Gianni’s mother says she knew what happened as soon as the deputy arrived.

“As soon as he said, ‘We got a 911 call,’ I knew. I knew immediately where it was coming from,” the child’s mother says.

The responding deputy from the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Department gave the 4-year-old caller a quick crash course on when it’s appropriate to call 911.

“You gotta be careful when you call that number okay,” the deputy said. “Only in emergencies and if you’re hurt or someone else is hurt.”

The sheriff’s department said to leave 911 open for emergencies but said anyone who wants a hug from a deputy is more than welcome to get one at the annual Christmas tree lighting happening later this month.