A Florida church deacon will serve 22 years behind bars after he was found guilty of producing child pornography.

Jonathan High, 31, has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for the charges of the use of a child to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography, which he pleaded guilty to last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody.

A tip about an account uploading child pornography coming from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led investigators to High after they discovered he owned the account, said the DOJ.

Further investigation revealed High was in possession of child porn, some of which was produced by him, including a video he made at the church at which he was a deacon, the DOJ stated.

“Child predators seek to prey upon our children in any setting imaginable – in this instance from inside a house of worship,” said U.S. Attorney Coody.

After High serves his time behind bars, he will then be on a lifetime supervised release in which he will have to be registered as a sex offender, said the DOJ. He will also have to pay restitution that will cover the counseling costs for the victims of his crimes.

“Our clear-cut message is, HSI will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office to bring to justice those who prey upon our children,” said Homeland Security Investigations - Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips.

