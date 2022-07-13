Look before you sit! That’s the message one couple has before you use their toilet — and for good reason.

Bruce and Janet Bleier recently moved from New York to Florida, but nothing prepared them for what creeped into their bathroom.

“I came in, opened the lid, and there it was staring back at me,” Bruce said.

An iguana slithered its way through the pipes and into their toilet!

“Being relatively new to Florida, I thought it was an alligator. At first I was actually quite scared, because I wasn’t sure if the thing was capable of jumping out. I felt like Godzilla was looking at us,” Bruce said.

A professional iguana trapper was called in.

They thought the problem was solved, until it happened again. The trapper was called back.

Incredibly, just minutes after the couple’s interview with Inside Edition ended, Bruce called back. Yep, it happened a third time!

“This is beyond belief,” Bruce said.

The couple has sealed up the bathroom vents, so hopefully they won't be meeting iguana number four!

