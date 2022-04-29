Woman Falls Headfirst Into Camping Toilet Trying to Retrieve Cellphone: Fire Department

Offbeat
Toilet Rescue
Firefighters who came to the toilet rescue of woman who dropped her cellphone.Brinnon Fire Department/Facebook
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:16 PM PDT, April 29, 2022

The woman fell headfirst into a park outhouse trying to get cellphone she dropped into it.

It was a dirty, smelly, gross job. But the owner of a cellphone in a Washington park felt she had to do it.

A woman using a vault toilet, which is really a sophisticated outhouse, went headfirst into a vat of excrement trying retrieve her cellphone, which she had dropped into the muck.

"She then attempted to dismantle the toilet and retrieve it. After disassembling the seat and housing, she used her dog's leash to try fishing it out," the Brinnon Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Then the truly disgusting happened.

"She slid into, and fell into, the vault headfirst," the department said. "After 15-20 minutes of attempting to get out, she used her phone to call 911."

On the scene, firefighters built a makeshift platform for her stand on, and then they pulled her to safety.

The rescuers hosed her down and gave her a hazmat jumpsuit.

She declined medical attention.

The woman "was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave," the social media post said.

"She thanked the responders and continued her journey back to California," the department said.

"The patient was extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury."

Related Stories

SpaceX Astronauts Forced to Wear Diapers Returning to Earth After Toilet Breaks
Protestors Display Effigy of President Vladimir Putin Naked on a Toilet
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It
Protesters Display Effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a ToiletOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Why the World Seems So Set Against Amber Heard in Johnny Depp Trial
Why the World Seems So Set Against Amber Heard in Johnny Depp Trial
1

Why the World Seems So Set Against Amber Heard in Johnny Depp Trial

Entertainment
Inside Edition Investigation Finds Some New York City Restaurants' Dishware, Cutlery Are Covered With Bacteria
Inside Edition Investigation Finds Some New York City Restaurants' Dishware, Cutlery Are Covered With Bacteria
2

Inside Edition Investigation Finds Some New York City Restaurants' Dishware, Cutlery Are Covered With Bacteria

Investigative
Jackpot-Winning $473.1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arizona
Jackpot-Winning $473.1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arizona
3

Jackpot-Winning $473.1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Arizona

News
Florida Deputy Scales Burning Home to Rescue Mom and Baby Trapped on Balcony
Florida Deputy Scales Burning Home to Rescue Mom and Baby Trapped on Balcony
4

Florida Deputy Scales Burning Home to Rescue Mom and Baby Trapped on Balcony

Heroes
Margot Robbie Transforms Into 'Barbie' for Starring Role in Movie About the Iconic Doll
Margot Robbie Transforms Into 'Barbie' for Starring Role in Movie About the Iconic Doll
5

Margot Robbie Transforms Into 'Barbie' for Starring Role in Movie About the Iconic Doll

Entertainment