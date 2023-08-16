Florida Deputy Rescues Pilot After Plane Crashes in Atlantic Ocean and Leaves Him Stranded in Water for Hours
Pilot Adam Barney was flying his small plane from Orlando to Key West when disaster struck and his plane crashed.
A Florida pilot is lucky to be alive after his plane malfunctioned, sending him crashing into the water where he was forced to stay afloat for hours before being rescued.
Pilot Adam Barney was flying from Orlando to Key West when disaster struck.
“I was at 3,000 feet about five minutes from landing and my right engine stopped working then my left engine quit,” he tells Inside Edition.
After surviving the crash, Barney spent almost two hours lost at sea in the hot sun until his rescue.
Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Pike responded to the emergency and eventually located Barney, who had taken off his life jacket and "waved it as a signaling device," he says.
Throughout the entire ordeal, Barney remained calm.
“There were a few minutes there where I started to panic, but I knew if I lost my composure, it probably would have turned out differently,” he says.
