Florida Deputy Rescues Pilot After Plane Crashes in Atlantic Ocean and Leaves Him Stranded in Water for Hours

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:15 AM PDT, August 16, 2023

Pilot Adam Barney was flying his small plane from Orlando to Key West when disaster struck and his plane crashed.

Florida pilot is lucky to be alive after his plane malfunctioned, sending him crashing into the water where he was forced to stay afloat for hours before being rescued. 

Pilot Adam Barney was flying from Orlando to Key West when disaster struck.

“I was at 3,000 feet about five minutes from landing and my right engine stopped working then my left engine quit,” he tells Inside Edition.

After surviving the crash, Barney spent almost two hours lost at sea in the hot sun until his rescue.

Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Pike responded to the emergency and eventually located Barney, who had taken off his life jacket and "waved it as a signaling device," he says. 

Throughout the entire ordeal, Barney remained calm. 

“There were a few minutes there where I started to panic, but I knew if I lost my composure, it probably would have turned out differently,” he says.

Related Stories

13-Year-Old Survives 70-Foot Fall Into the Grand Canyon
TikToker Who Caught Suspected Peeping Tom Says He 'Should Rot in Jail'
Woman Dubbed ‘Chainsaw Karen’ After Allegedly Hacking Neighbor's Fence
Pilot Parachutes Out of Former Russian Plane Before Crash in MichiganNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Wildfires Claim Nearly All Lahaina Firefighters' Homes, Hawaiians Angry at Mounting Offers to Buy Razed Land
Wildfires Claim Nearly All Lahaina Firefighters' Homes, Hawaiians Angry at Mounting Offers to Buy Razed Land
1

Wildfires Claim Nearly All Lahaina Firefighters' Homes, Hawaiians Angry at Mounting Offers to Buy Razed Land

Human Interest
Navy Rescues 4 Missing Men Who Disappeared on Deep Water Dive 63 Miles Off Coast of South Carolina
Navy Rescues 4 Missing Men Who Disappeared on Deep Water Dive 63 Miles Off Coast of South Carolina
2

Navy Rescues 4 Missing Men Who Disappeared on Deep Water Dive 63 Miles Off Coast of South Carolina

Heroes
Tiny Kansas Newspaper Says Co-Owner, 98, Collapsed and Died After Police Raid
Tiny Kansas Newspaper Says Co-Owner, 98, Collapsed and Died After Police Raid
3

Tiny Kansas Newspaper Says Co-Owner, 98, Collapsed and Died After Police Raid

News
Boy, 11, Charged With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl His Mother Was Babysitting
Boy, 11, Charged With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl His Mother Was Babysitting
4

Boy, 11, Charged With Manslaughter in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl His Mother Was Babysitting

Crime
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Apologizes for ‘Not Real Passenger Meltdown and Creates Website
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Apologizes for ‘Not Real Passenger Meltdown and Creates Website
5

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Apologizes for ‘Not Real Passenger Meltdown and Creates Website

Human Interest