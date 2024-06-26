Florida Fortune Teller Makes Off With $12,000 Cash After Robbing Woman at Gunpoint, Say Police

Crime
Carola Mitchell
Carola Mitchell (above) may have more victims according to police.HCSO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:16 PM PDT, June 26, 2024

Investigators learned that the suspect might not be so clairvoyant after all and instead "uses her fortune telling services as a ruse to gain entry into victims' homes to commit robberies or thefts of cash and jewelry," says the probable cause affidavit.

A Florida fortune teller is facing criminal charges after police say she committed a brazen robbery.

Carola Mitchell, 52, is now facing one count of armed robbery and one count of armed kidnapping, charges that both carry possible life sentences.

Those charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 16 in Ruskin, an unincorporated census-designated place located 30 miles south of Tampa.

Mitchell knocked on the victim's door and asked where to purchase Mexican food and then to come inside for a glass of water, according to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

After being given the water, Mitchell allegedly pulled out a handgun, pressed it to the victim's back, and "told her to give her the money," according to the affidavit.

Mitchell then proceeded to escort the victim into her bedroom, make her retrieve her purse and hand over the $12,000 in cash she had inside the bag, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell left after taking the money and it took almost a month before police were able to track her down and make an arrest.

During her interrogation, Mitchell said that she was a fortune teller and someone who could deal with spirits, adding that most of her business came from her going door-to-door and seeking out strangers who might be interested in her self-proclaimed gifts, according to the affidavit.

Over the course of their investigation, detectives with the HCSO learned that Mitchell might not be so clairvoyant after all and instead "uses her fortune-telling services as a ruse to gain entry into victims' homes to commit robberies or thefts of cash and jewelry," says the affidavit.

Investigators are now urging anyone who may have been a victim of Mitchell's to come forward.

Mitchell has yet to enter a plea and a public defender has not been assigned to her case at this time.

 

