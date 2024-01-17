A Florida man has been charged with custody interference and child neglect after cops said he threw an infant out of a second-story window during a custody dispute on Sunday, according to reports.

Cadrum Coleman, 20, was busted Monday, the day after cops said he threw his 1-year-old child out a second story window, according to reports.

Investigators say Coleman was engaged in an argument with an unidentified woman over the custody of their shared children on Sunday around 5 p.m. when during the incident, Coleman reportedly took the infant and threw him out of the second-story window of an apartment to someone waiting below, allegedly saying “catch the kid,” according to witness testimony, obtained by Yahoo! News.

The child was caught by the individual waiting below and was unharmed, The Messenger reported.

Witnesses said they saw a woman put the baby into a vehicle allegedly belonging to Coleman’s sister, according to the affidavit obtained by Fox 59.

Cops say Coleman then reportedly fled the residence with the child but was found a short time later at Coleman’s mother’s home, Fox 59 reported.

The sheriff’s office said Coleman has not completed the necessary steps to prove he is the children’s father, according to Fox 59.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for more information and comment on this case and has not heard back.

Coleman was arrested Monday on one count of interference with custody and one count of child neglect without injury, according to reports.

Coleman has not yet gone to court and has not yet entered a plea. Pasco County Courts do not have an attorney listed for him.

Coleman is currently being held at Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.