Florida Moms Pulled Out of School Board Meeting For Refusing to Wear Masks

A group of moms were pulled out of a school board meeting one-by-one after they refused to put on face coverings. They were at the meeting outside Orlando, Florida to make their case against a mandate requiring kids to wear masks on school property.



"This is America! 2020 I'm arrested for sitting in a room without a mask!" said Rachael Cohen, one of the moms captured on camera being pulled out of the room by police. She later said that “it needs to be an option” for children not to wear masks.



“If children come from families that want them to be masked, everyone has that right. We are not asking to take the right away, we are asking to be given the right to medical choice,” Cohen said.



Police officers escorted seven women out of the meeting, but no arrests were made.



The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend all people ages 2 and up wear masks in public settings based on “emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth.”

