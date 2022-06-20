A Florida woman has been found not guilty of stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband to death after she testified that she killed him in self defense.

Danielle Redlick, a mother of two, bowed her head and sobbed as she was acquitted in the 2019 death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick.

She said she reached for a knife as her late husband pinned her down on their kitchen countertop.

“He takes his hand and he smashes my head, and so I'm just pinned up against the counter like this and he's straddling my body here and has me pinned,” Danielle Redlick said.



Danielle didn't call 911 until the next morning, 11 hours later. Before calling, she cleaned up the crime scene and even took a nap. Prosecutors say she checked a dating app, apparently looking for eligible men to date.

Finally, she called 911 and told the dispatcher her husband might have died from a heart attack, despite the obvious stab wounds on his body.

“He's stiff and he's been wounded. He might have had a heart attack. I don't know,” Danielle Redlick said.

Michael Redlick was previously married to Danielle’s mother, who died in 1991.

Her slain husband’s friend was shocked by the outcome. “I’m just amazed the jury couldn’t see it – couldn’t see that she was guilty,” he told Inside Edition.

After the not guilty verdict, Danielle Redlick mouthed the words “thank you” to the jury.

She was found guilty of tampering with evidence and will be sentenced in August.

