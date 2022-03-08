A Florida husband and wife were brutally stabbed to death as they biked home from a motorcycle show over the weekend, according to Daytona Beach police.

The bodies of Terry Aultman, 48, and his 55-year-old wife, Brenda, were discovered at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in grass near the intersection of North Wild Olive Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, police said. Their bicycles were next to them.

First responders initially thought the couple may have been hit-and-run victims, but later discovered they were “both covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds and lacerations," police said.

Their throats had also been slit, authorities said.

"This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I've witnessed in my 20 years," Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters.

On Tuesday, Daytona Beach police released surveillance video of a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with the murders.

Investigators spoke to a man who made the initial 911 call, and to a woman at the scene who said Terry was lying facedown and Brenda was on her back near a sidewalk, authorities said. The attacks may have been random, police said. Detectives said the couple was apparently headed home after attending the city's annual Bike Week, which is dubbed the "world's largest motorcycle event" by its promoters.

"We will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned in order to solve this case," Chief Young said. "I assure you that our detectives are doing all they can to bring justice to the loved ones of these victims."

"We can't rule out that this may be totally random," Young said, WFTV reported. "But if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged."

Anyone with information about the couple and their murders is asked to contact Det. Collin Howell at 386-671-5257 or HowellCollin@DBPD.us.

