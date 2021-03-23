Florida Woman Was Allegedly Online Shopping on Phone When She Hit Bicycling County Sheriff: Authorities | Inside Edition

Florida Woman Was Allegedly Online Shopping on Phone When She Hit Bicycling County Sheriff: Authorities

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 1:13 PM PDT, March 23, 2021

Paige Bergman told police she thought she had hit a mailbox. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood suffered a fractured fibula and bruising in the collision.

A Florida woman was allegedly online-shopping on her phone when she struck a man on a bicycle that turned out to be the local sheriff, according to authorities. Paige Bergman, 20, was charged with leaving the scene an accident with serious bodily injury.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells Inside Edition he suffered a fractured fibula and a nasty bruise on his back in the incident, which was captured on dashcam.

“There’s stitches in my back and I keep suffering from massive headaches. This could have been a lot worse,” Chitwood said.

Hours later, using traffic surveillance cameras, police tracked down the alleged driver. When approached by police, Bergman told officers that she thought she hit a mailbox. Her grandparents came outside to see what was going on.

“She did not hit a mailbox. Do you want to know what she hit?” an officer is heard asking them in body cam footage of the arrest. “Mike Chitwood — the sheriff.”

Police say Bergman told them she was shopping on Amazon while driving.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take for us as a society to say that this is unacceptable — that people are losing their lives or they’re suffering life-altering injuries all because of this,” Chitwood said.

Bergman was released after posting $2,500 bail.

RELATED STORIES

Father of Teen Hit-and-Run Victim Angry Other Car Drove Away
Nicki Minaj's Mother Files $150 Million Lawsuit Over Minaj's Father Robert's Hit-and-Run Death
Police Seek Driver of Stolen Truck Who Killed Cyclist in Hit-And-Run Crash
Tiger Woods Was Driving to a Photo Shoot Before His CrashSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Officer Killed After Responding to Boulder Shooting Described as 'Heroic'
1

Officer Killed After Responding to Boulder Shooting Described as 'Heroic'

News
Suspect Identified in Mass Shooting at Colorado King Soopers Grocery Store
2

Suspect Identified in Mass Shooting at Colorado King Soopers Grocery Store

Crime
Who Are the Victims of the Georgia Spa Shootings That Killed Mostly Asian Women?
3

Who Are the Victims of the Georgia Spa Shootings That Killed Mostly Asian Women?

Crime
California Wine Company Will Pay You to Drink Wine and Live Rent-Free for One Year
4

California Wine Company Will Pay You to Drink Wine and Live Rent-Free for One Year

Inspirational
Roommate of Alleged Gunman Behind Atlanta Spa Shootings Speaks Out About Meeting in Rehab
5

Roommate of Alleged Gunman Behind Atlanta Spa Shootings Speaks Out About Meeting in Rehab

News
'Suits' Actor Eric Roberts Defends Meghan Markle
6

'Suits' Actor Eric Roberts Defends Meghan Markle

Royals
Husband of Overworked 911 Dispatcher Who Died After Working While Sick Says No One Should Die Over a Job
7

Husband of Overworked 911 Dispatcher Who Died After Working While Sick Says No One Should Die Over a Job

News