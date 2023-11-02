There are many ways people are trying to be more environmentally friendly in their own lives and wearing jeans in the shower may be a new option for those looking to save on their water bill.

Inside Edition spoke to Erika Cardena, 25, and Nathan Katsuki, 31, who are just two of the many people who have decided to wear their jeans in the shower to can wash them.

“I'm washing my jeans in the shower,” Cardenas says. “This is not as bad as someone might think it is.”

Chip Bergh, CEO of the famous jean brand, Levi’s, says he also washes his jeans in the shower.

“If they get really gross, I've been out sweating or something and they get really gross. I'll wash them in the shower,” Bergh says.

Bergh says that not only is it better for the environment due to how much water is saved, but washing jeans in the shower is better for them, too.

Over time jeans can be more prone to holes and tears due to the damage washing machines cause to the fibers in pants.

“I was skeptical initially, but after washing it and seeing how clean they look I think I'd probably do it again,” Katsuki tells Inside Edition.

For those interested in trying out the environmentally friendly option, it's as simple as washing them down, taking them off, wringing out the excess water, and then hanging them to dry.

“I'm glad that I tried it for the sake of the planet,” Cardena says.