Forbes Names MrBeast as 2021’s Highest-Paid YouTube Creator

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:11 AM PST, January 18, 2022

MrBeast beat out Ryan’s World, the top earner for 2020. He slipped to the No. 7 spot.

The highest-paid creators on YouTube in 2021 have been revealed.

At No. 3 was Markiplier, who has 31 million subscribers. According to Forbes’ annual list, he made $38 million last year. 

Markiplier is known for his comedic gaming videos, and he earned big bucks from merch sales. 

Jake Paul, who has 20 million subscribers, took the spot at No. 2. He brought in $45 million, Forbes reports, and most of his earnings these days come from his boxing career. 

Coming in at No. 1 might not surprise those tuned in on the platform. With 88 million subscribers, MrBeast brought in $54 million last year, Forbes estimates. 

He beat out Ryan’s World, the top earner for 2020, who slipped to the No. 7 spot.

MrBeast’s biggest project was the MrBeast Burger, where fans can order MrBeast-branded meals from restaurants all over the country. 

Related Stories

YouTube Diving Team Finds Remains of Illinois Man Who's Been Missing for 3 Years
Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Used to Have a Gaming YouTube Channel
YouTube Makeup Artist and Influencer Mel Thompson Dead at 35
‘Baby Shark’ Becomes 1st Video to Hit 10 Billion Views on YouTubeOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
1

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder

Human Interest
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
2

Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen

Investigative
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
3

Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco

News
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
4

What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff

Crime
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
5

Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Entertainment