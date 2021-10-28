Before "Dune" actor Timothée Chalamet became one of Hollywood’s megastars, he had his own YouTube channel.

“I had a YouTube channel people found,” he told Nate Hill. “It was called YouTube.com/moddedcontroller360, and I used to paint mod controllers. I did three. I spray-painted them, and I would charge people $10. I made 30 bucks.”

There are only three videos on the YouTube channel, but none of them show his face. Viewers can only hear a teenage boy talking about his video game controllers.

Apparently, an investigative team at Vice has been trying to confirm this for weeks by analyzing old photos of Timothée in his childhood bedroom.

The actor eventually ended the speculation with his reveal.

