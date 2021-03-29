A former principal at a Louisiana middle school has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenager and “confessing” to the lewd act, according to police.

Ashleigh Landry, 44, of Raceland, LA., was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said, the Associated Press reported.

An investigation into Landry’s alleged crime began earlier this month when juvenile detectives got a tip that Landry had exchanged inappropriate messages with a teenage boy that were sexual in nature, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities said Landry agreed to meet with detectives and admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages and having sexual relations with the teenager, the AP reported.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Captain Brennan Matherne said the alleged victim was not a student at Lockport Middle School, People magazine reported.

Officials have not released the victim’s age but said in a comment on Facebook that “based on the statute, one can deduce the boy was aged 13-16 years old,” according to Fox8 News-WVUE.

“If you are between 13 and 16 and gave consent it is not classified under a rape statute," Brennan told People. "In this case it falls under felony carnal knowledge. We are bound by state statutes.”

Landry had served as principal of Lockport Middle School, but her employment recently ended, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Landry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. She was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She was subsequently released after posting bail in the amount of $25,000, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES