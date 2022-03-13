Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He also revealed that his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.

On Twitter he wrote, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama spent most of the winter in Hawaii and recently returned to Washington D.C. where he tested positive.

The 60-year-old is the second president to have contracted COVID-19. Former President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus in October 2020, and had to be airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he stayed for three days.

RELATED STORIES