A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his “extramarital” girlfriend after he said she insulted “the size of his manhood,” authorities said.

Jason “Moose” Cunningham, 48, pled guilty and was sentenced to life for malice murder, Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams confirmed in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. He was additionally sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, according to the district attorney.

His victim, 37-year-old mother-of-three Nicole Harrington, had been seeing both Cunningham and another man, according to Law and Crime.

On the evening of June 17, 2020, Harrington allegedly told Cunningham the other man she was seeing had a large penis, which sent Cunningham into a fit of rage, the outlet reported.

“He shot her in the back of the head, leaving her for dead in a parking garage elevator,” Williams said. Authorities didn’t find her body until the following morning, WRDW reported.

Cunningham was also married to another woman at the time of Harrington’s murder, and asked to speak with his wife during a standoff with police ahead of his arrest, WRDW reported.

“This was an extramarital affair in which the defendant was living a double life,” Williams said.

Harrington, a daughter of a retired sheriff’s deputy, apparently did not know Cunningham was married, Law and Crime reported.

Cunningham was previously a 14-year veteran deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and resigned in 2018, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

