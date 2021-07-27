Four Men Charged With Murder of Child After Drive-By Shooting | Inside Edition

Four Men Charged With Murder of Child After Drive-By Shooting

Police cars parked beside police tapePolice cars parked beside police tape
First Published: 10:18 AM PDT, July 27, 2021

After a drive-by shooting in North Carolina that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old, four men have been charged and are being held without bond.

Four men were charged in a drive-by shooting in North Carolina that resulted in the death of a child.

Police believe the child was sitting with friends at a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the young girl before driving off, according to CNN. 

Police said that there were several shell casings found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims.

Authorities responded to a report of gunshots and found the child with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to CNN.

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe Police Department, the suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held with no bond at the Union County Jail. 

The motive is under investigation, according to the outlet.

