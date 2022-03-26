Actor Dave Coulier says he has been sober for more than two years after quitting alcohol.

The 62-year-old comic, best known for playing Danny Tanner's best friend Joey on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” posted an Instagram photo of his face bloody and scratched — injuries he says he sustained in a fall while he was drinking.

“I was laughing and having a grand old time and I tripped and I face planted,” Coulier said on “Good Morning America.”

The actor says it was his wife’s Melissa’s reaction that made him see that he needed help.

“She started crying, and at that point, I realized, wow, I need to fix this,” Coulier said.

“I thought, 'Am I gonna be able to make people laugh again? Are we gonna have the same good times?’" he continued.



But he writes on Instagram that life is even sweeter now. “The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before.”

His “Full House” co-stars are rallying around him.

“I didn't expect the outpouring from people that said, ‘Thank you for having the courage to post this,’” Coulier said.

Related Stories