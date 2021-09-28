Full Press Conference: Gabby Petito's Family Calls on Brian Laundrie to 'Turn Yourself In' | Inside Edition

Full Press Conference: Gabby Petito's Family Calls on Brian Laundrie to 'Turn Yourself In'

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:28 PM PDT, September 28, 2021

The family expressed gratitude for the public's support after Petito's body was found. They also shared that they got matching tattoos to honor her.

Gabby Petito's family gave an emotional press conference in New York at their lawyer, Richard Stafford's office. 

The family and their representatives fielded questions from the press, gave insight into their period of mourning and expressed gratitude for the public's support after Petito's body was found in Wyoming.

"I actually like to thank all you guys," Gabby's father Joe Petito said. "Ladies and gentlemen of the media, press. Especially the people that are behind the camera. They don't get enough credit for what it is that they do, and so I do appreciate all of them.

"Social media has been amazing, so I'd just like to thank everyone for that. It is greatly appreciated. That was very helpful in bringing our daughter home. So thank you very much."

They also revealed they had all gotten tattoos the previous evening to honor Gabby. "I wanted to have her with me always," Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's mother, said.

Stafford also spoke about the support the family has gotten.

"That nightmare became a reality when the Grand Teton search and rescue team located their beautiful daughter," he noted.

"During that time, they had an outpouring of love and affection and sympathy from not just their family and friends, but from the law enforcement community, the press, and from people around the world. And for that, they thank you."

He also revealed that the family had started a Gabby Petito foundation.

"Gabby Petito loved life, loved people, and loved experiences," he said. "She was the bright light in everyone's life that knew her. Gabby's family does not want that light to dim, and they want to make some good from this awful tragedy. That's why they're starting the Gabby Petito foundation."

According to the website, the foundation is in development.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for Gabby's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, continues. Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Gabby's death.

"For the Laundries' silence, the Laundries did not help us find Gabby," Stafford added.

"They're sure not gonna help us find Brian. For Brian, we're asking you to turn yourself into the FBI and the nearest law enforcement agency."

Related Stories

Gabby Petito’s Mother Breaks Her Silence with Touching Post Ahead of Funeral
Neighbors Say Laundrie's Family Acted Like Everything Was 'Normal' Days After Gabby Petito Vanished
Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Gabby Petito, Who Died by Homicide: FBI
How the Gabby Petito Investigation DevelopedNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime