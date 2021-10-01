The Moab Police Department released a second officer’s bodycam video of a stop with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at Utah's Arches National Park on August 12, 2021.

This new footage captures more of the officers’ encounter with Petito and the conversation between the officers about whether to cite her.

“But is there a way to not do anything on this?” one officer asks his supervisor in the video. “I mean, it’s so minor. It’s hard to say, right?”

“In no way shape or form that I can perceive does what happened here, a little slap fight between fiancés who love each other and want to be together, can I perceive that this is going to digress into a situation where he’s going to be a battered man,” the officer adds. “But then again, I don’t have a crystal ball.”

At one point in the video, Petito also admits to hitting Laundrie first.

Neither Petito nor Laundrie was charged in the incident.

Petito went missing weeks later; her body was recovered in Grand Teton National Park on September 19.

