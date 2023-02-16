A tragic situation was averted in Georgia this week thanks to a quick-thinking and well-trained police officer.

Members of the Senoia Police Department responded to a home after a call came in from a grandmother who said her newborn grandchild appeared to be choking and could not breathe.

Lucky for that grandmother, Officer Alexis Callaway arrived on the scene and started to perform infant CPR on the baby.

It is a very specific technique with babies, but Callaway immediately knew to turn the child over and began tapping his back with three fingers.

She also held the baby at a slight angle, and after several tense minutes, he was breathing again without issue.

"He was angled downwards to kind of get the liquid to come out of his mouth and I patted the back and that was eventually able to expel the liquid which he was basically drowning in, it was in his lungs," Callaway tells Inside Edition.

Finally, the baby began to cry.

"You saw the signs of life come back and that was it was rewarding," says Calloway.

The American Red Cross offers instructions on infant CPR and also information on classes, where everyone can learn this lifesaving technique.

