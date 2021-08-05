Girl, 8, Dies in Freak Accident After Marble Handrail Falls on Her as She Played in Front of Her Bronx Home

An eight-year-old girl in New York City died Monday after a piece of marble handrailing fell on her head in the Bronx, cops say.

The incident occurred Monday evening as the girl played in front of her home and the 10-foot piece of marble fell on her, the New York Post reported.

The girl was with a friend when she tried to squeeze through the granite columns attached to her front porch, the Post reported. That is when the section of the handrailing came loose and fell on top of her, cops said.

Neighbors said that a child's screams alerted them that something was wrong. The child’s mother was home cooking dinner, the Post reported. Family had rushed down to see what happened and found the girl bleeding from her head, a source told the New York Post.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation found the girl suffered extensive injuries when a "marble handrail became detached from the front of a house" and fell on top of her, NYPD Detective Sophia Mason told People.

Reports said that the girl and her family moved to the apartment months ago.

The Department of Buildings said it is investigating why the structure collapsed, according to News 12 The Bronx.

