Girl Known as 'Side-Eyeing Chloe' Selling Famous Meme as NFT

The young Utah girl known as “Side-Eyeing Chloe” who became a viral sensation after her mother uploaded a photo of her giving a side eye from her car seat in 2013, is selling the iconic image as an NFT, The Independent reported.

Chloe Clem, now 10, caused a stir after her not-impressed and judgmental look at a video her mom was taking following a trip to Disneyland made the young girl a viral star. Now, she is looking to cash in with the image as an NFT, according to reports.

An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a unique digital product that cannot be replaced or duplicated and belongs to a high level of cryptocurrency. Think of it as fine-art collecting, like a rare painting but only for digital content, according to The Verge.

The video of the incident came after someone in the car was crying and Chloe made the face. It has now been seen around the world after it was uploaded to YouTube and viewed over 20 million times and became the inspiration for countless memes, according to the Independent.

"I opened up Tumblr and there were just pages and pages of Chloe's face," her mother, Katie Clem, told the BBC. "It was very weird, very overwhelming. I had my family, friends sending me these memes - till this day they still send me the memes of Chloe they see on the internet."

Chloe and her mom are selling the original image as an NFT, with a bid starting at 5 Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency that is worth roughly $15,000, according to BBC.

Her mom said that after learning about NFT’s and what they were, as well as the high price market for them, she told BBC that the idea to sell the image of her daughter was a "no brainer".

"It's a cool opportunity, especially if there's a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme they'll be able to own it. Even Chloe has said 'that's pretty cool' - it's a typical 10-year-old thing to say,” Katie added.

Any money raised by the NFT will go to Chloe’s education, her mom told BBC.

Related Stories