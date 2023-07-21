The girlfriend of Jesse Lee Calhoun, the person of interest in the deaths of four Oregon women, says he knew two of the victims, according to reports.

A woman who claimed to be the recent girlfriend to Jesse Lee Calhoun, the person of interest in four Oregon murders, asked to remain unidentified during a YouTube interview with Velly Ray on July 14, but did an interview with The Oregonian Wednesday and revealed her identity as Krista Sinor, 43.

Oregon officials recently announced that they had found links between the deaths of four women and have identified a person of interest. They did not release the person’s identity but an anonymous law enforcement official told the Associate Press that the person was Calhoun.

Officials have not released information about how Calhoun might be connected to the victims but during a YouTube interview, Sinor said that one of the victims, Ashley Real, 22, had messaged her to tell her that she had been in a sexual relationship with Calhoun on and off starting in Dec. 2021 and lasted for over a year.

Sinor also told the interviewer that Calhoun had a sexual relationship with another victim. She claims she had seen a topless video of one of the other victims, Bridget Leann, 31, on Calhoun’s phone.

According to Sinor, when she first saw the video, she did not know who the woman was but after seeing Leann’s picture in the news, she recognized her as the girl in Calhoun’s video. She also claims she found messages between the two that suggest that Calhoun would give Leann fentanyl in exchange for sex.

"My first thought is that maybe a fentanyl overdose and he freaked out," Sinor told the YouTuber when asked if she thought Calhoun may have been involved in Leann's death.

As far as the other two victims, Charity Perry, 24, and Kristin Smith, 24, Sinor said she tried going through Calhoun’s phone and Facebook but hasn’t been able to find a connection between them.

Officials said that no charges have yet been filed in connection to the murders but that they have found evidence to link a person of interest to the four women.