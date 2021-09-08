Five brave bystanders banded together to save an elderly couple trapped in a burning car on a highway in California.

A 92-year-old man behind the wheel was pulled from the inferno along with his 90-year-old wife. The couple has been identified as Ken and Joan Williamson.

Marie McCory recorded the heroics on her cellphone as she passed by the fiery vehicle.

“As we got closer and the smoke cleared, we could see there were people in there,” McCrory said. “I just couldn’t even believe what we were seeing. They couldn’t get the seatbelts off, so we could see them struggling to get them off, and we were very worried.”

It turns out, there’s a remarkable backstory to the five heroes who rescued the couple. They’re all in a rehabilitation program and live together in a halfway house. They were on their way to work when they risked it all to save the couple.

“It was very inspiring for us to see that,” McCrory said.

One of the good Samaritans suffered burns on his hands and arms when he reached into the flames to help. The elderly couple is expected to be OK.

