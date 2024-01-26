The story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues to captivate America.

Some people see the young woman as a victim and others as a calculated perpetrator.

She has been speaking out for weeks now after spending eight years behind bars for her role in the murder of her mother.

Her release last month made headlines nationwide, and tonight she is opening up about her past and her new life in a "20/20" special hosted by Deborah Roberts on ABC.

Gypsy admits she still thinks about her mom in the two-hour special, and introduces the world to her new husband.

"This is a story of betrayal, of deception, of murder and of social media fame," Roberts tells Inside Edition ahead of the special. "It is unlike anything I have reported on before."

Roberts also reveals that Gypsy is very open about her involvement in her mother's murder.

"What is interesting is she does not paint herself as this victim who has no responsibility," says Roberts. "She owns it. She owns that fact that she did something heinous."

Gypsy also speaks about her difficult childhood, and how her mother forced her to endure countless surgeries for financial gain by telling people her daughter had cancer.

"She was told she had leukemia. She visited more than a hundred doctors," says Roberts. "She had multiple surgeries. She had teeth removed. Her life was pretty hellacious."

As for her new husband, both he and Gypsy are responding to reports that the school teacher might have married for fame and fortune.

The "20/20" two-hour special "Gypsy Rose: The Next Act" airs tonight on ABC.