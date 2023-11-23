If you’re having a turkey emergency on Thanksgiving, you are not alone. The Butterball Hotline is now open with 50 operators standing by.

The most frequent question the hotline gets is about thawing.

“Based on the size [of the turkey] we say one day for every four pounds in the refrigerator,” Tyler Loranger of the Butterball Turkey Hotline says. “If you do not have enough time to thaw your turkey in the refrigerator, our cold water method can thaw your turkey with 30 minutes per pound in a bath of cold water.”

The help center is located at Butterball headquarters in Naperville, Illinois. The hotline is expecting 100,000 calls this holiday.

The hotline can be reached at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with Butterball’s turkey experts.

For the folks looking to cook a turducken, chef Vivian Chan shared some tips with Inside Edition. A turducken is a chicken stuffed into a duck which is stuffed into a turkey.

Chan says the key to having a good turducken is to get to know your butcher. That’s because the chicken and the duck have to be deboned, which is no easy task. The turkey has to be cut open in a method called spatchcocking.

“What you need to also remove is the tenderloin part,” Chan says.

The duck then gets put into the turkey. Chan’s hack to keep the meat from drying out is adding bacon over the duck. Lastly, the chicken gets placed on top.