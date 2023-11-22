As millions of Americans prepare to gather together for Thanksgiving, there may be some uninvited guests at the table: germs.

More than 55 million Americans are on the move for the holiday. People packed into cars, standing close to each other in long lines at the airport, and gathering around the Thanksgiving table make for the perfect environment for germs to spread.

Flu, RSV, and COVID cases are on the rise and fewer Americans than ever are getting vaccinated.

Only 14.8 percent of adults have gotten the updated COVID booster and 34% have gotten the flu shot.

“You really wanna go back to basics and by that, I mean making sure you’re not touching your nose, eyes or mouth when you’re out in crowded places,” says Dr. Roshini Raj at NYU Langone Hospital. “You wanna make sure you’re well rested because if you’re well rested you’re immune system is stronger. And of course, I can’t forget washing your hands frequently. That’s another way to really keep those germs at bay.”

So many of Martha Stewart’s friends have gotten sick that she decided to cancel her traditional Thanksgiving get-together,

“Nine guests canceled because some got sick, so I called up my chef friend and said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving,’” Stewart said.

Tuesday-night storms led to airport delays in the Northeast. Security lines at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport, as well as airports in Boston and Austin, are seeing major congestion.

“The TSA projects this to be the busiest holiday travel season on record,” Reggie Stephens of the TSA says. “If you don’t travel often, you need to understand the policy and guidance TSA provides so if you have questions, reference our website at TSA.gov.”

In Los Angeles, cars are bumper-to-bumper on the 405 freeway.