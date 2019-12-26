Check Out the Diet Dr. Oz Swears By for Your New Year's Resolution

This Story Originally Ran on Inside Edition in January 2016.

Dr. Oz has a diet plan that could work for you — the "Day Off Diet."

Dr. Oz says having one cheat day a week will help you stay the course on weight loss. His model suggests you should diet for six days but splurge on the seventh.

“We kept asking people what they don’t like about diets and they said feeling constrained... When you feel constrained it doesn’t work, and then you fail on your diet," he told Inside Edition.

Dr. Oz says it doesn't just come down to how much you eat — it’s what you eat.

"People get fat not because they eat fat but because they eat sugar," he said. "If you give yourself healthy foods your body is going to say, 'I don’t need that.'"

The TV doctor says people on the "Day Off Diet" can expect to lose an average of two pounds a week.

“It's going to be so easy and you are going to start feeling so good you are going to say, 'why didn't I start this sooner?'" he said.

