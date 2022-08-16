A family dog saved his family from a house fire in Maryland, according to local reports.

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn said crews responded to a working fire a little before 4 a.m. on Monday, according to local outlet ABC 7,

When first responders arrived, the house was aflame, according to the outlet.

​​Hahn told the outlet that a Cairn Terrier named Bear kept barking until his owners woke up and noticed the fire.

According to local outlet ABC 13, the two people in the house were able to safely escape the house with their dog and then called 911.

Hahn told ABC 7 that it took about 50 to 60 firefighters around 30 minutes to knock down the fire, and one hour to get the fire under control.

Fire officials told the outlet the home was completely destroyed, but luckily no injuries were reported.

Officials on the scene are working to determine the cause of the fire, according to the outlet.

