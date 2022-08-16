Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911
When a house fire started in his home, a Cairn Terrier named Bear barked until his loved ones woke up and could call 911.
A family dog saved his family from a house fire in Maryland, according to local reports.
Frederick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn said crews responded to a working fire a little before 4 a.m. on Monday, according to local outlet ABC 7,
When first responders arrived, the house was aflame, according to the outlet.
Hahn told the outlet that a Cairn Terrier named Bear kept barking until his owners woke up and noticed the fire.
According to local outlet ABC 13, the two people in the house were able to safely escape the house with their dog and then called 911.
Hahn told ABC 7 that it took about 50 to 60 firefighters around 30 minutes to knock down the fire, and one hour to get the fire under control.
Fire officials told the outlet the home was completely destroyed, but luckily no injuries were reported.
Officials on the scene are working to determine the cause of the fire, according to the outlet.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops SayCrime
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is TakingEntertainment
Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Aftermath Revealed in Harrowing 911 CallNews
Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911Animals
2 North Carolina Brothers Killed While Eating Breakfast When Elderly Man Crashes Car Into Hardee’s: PoliceNews