Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911

Animals
A Cairn Terrier, similar to the dog picture above, has been hailed a hero for saving his family from a fire.A Cairn Terrier, similar to the dog picture above, has been hailed a hero for saving his family from a fire.
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:03 PM PDT, August 16, 2022

When a house fire started in his home, a Cairn Terrier named Bear barked until his loved ones woke up and could call 911.

A family dog saved his family from a house fire in Maryland, according to local reports. 

Frederick County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn said crews responded to a working fire a little before 4 a.m. on Monday, according to local outlet ABC 7,

When first responders arrived, the house was aflame, according to the outlet. 

​​Hahn told the outlet that a Cairn Terrier named Bear kept barking until his owners woke up and noticed the fire

According to local outlet ABC 13, the two people in the house were able to safely escape the house with their dog and then called 911.

Hahn told ABC 7 that it took about 50 to 60 firefighters around 30 minutes to knock down the fire, and one hour to get the fire under control.

Fire officials told the outlet the home was completely destroyed, but luckily no injuries were reported. 

Officials on the scene are working to determine the cause of the fire, according to the outlet.

Related Stories

North Carolina Firefighters Use Crane to Save Dog Who Ran Into Quarry
Rhode Island Boys Save Neighbors' Dogs From Fire After Spotting Smoke Coming From House
Firefighters in Italy Rescue Dogs With Their Bare Hands After They Got Trapped in Fox Den
Dog Gives Thank You Kiss to Firefighter Who Saved Him From Roof

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops Say
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops Say
1

New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Having 420 Pounds of Marijuana in His Car During Traffic Stop, Cops Say

Crime
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is Taking
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is Taking
2

Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Bitter' About How Slow the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Is Taking

Entertainment
Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Aftermath Revealed in Harrowing 911 Call
Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Aftermath Revealed in Harrowing 911 Call
3

Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Aftermath Revealed in Harrowing 911 Call

News
Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911
Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911
4

Hero Dog Bravely Saves Family From Maryland House Fire by Barking Until They Woke to Escape and Call 911

Animals
2 North Carolina Brothers Killed While Eating Breakfast When Elderly Man Crashes Car Into Hardee’s: Police
2 North Carolina Brothers Killed While Eating Breakfast When Elderly Man Crashes Car Into Hardee’s: Police
5

2 North Carolina Brothers Killed While Eating Breakfast When Elderly Man Crashes Car Into Hardee’s: Police

News