High School Sweethearts Turned Newlyweds After Dismal Cancer Prognosis

Human Interest
By Taneasha White
First Published: 2:39 PM PDT, September 9, 2021

After Sergio Soto was told he has only weeks to live, he and his girlfriend, Isabella Cristobal, decided to get married and spend his remaining time together.

A young couple got married when the groom learned he only has a few weeks to live.

Sergio Soto was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 15 — around the time that he began dating Isabella Cristobal. 

The pair has remained close as Soto battled his diagnosis, but last week he was given the devastating news that he only had weeks left to live, according to local news outlet KNTV.

In order to make the most of their time together, the couple put a wedding together within a week and got married on Tuesday.

Several local businesses offered to help the young couple for free, including Mission Bay restaurant The Ramp, which donated both the venue and refreshments.

Lace & Liberty, a bridal boutique in Noe Valley, donated Cristobal's gown, and Men’s Wearhouse donated Soto’s tux, according to KGO-TV.

The couple is now living at The Family House, a pediatric guest house for children and young people being treated at UCSF, according to KTVU.

The newlyweds shared with the outlet that they hope their story serves as one of inspiration for others impacted by cancer.

"Be positive like Sergio, stay strong and live life one day at a time," Cristobal shared with the outlet.

"No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she'll always be there, take care of me and stuff, she really makes me happy," Soto said to KGO-TV.

