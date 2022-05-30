Home That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Sells for $1.5 Million

The Rhode Island home where paranormal occurrences are said to have occurred and that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" has been sold for $1.525 million.

A Boston developer purchased the 18th century home in Burrillville with the intentions of keeping the house open to the public, the Sun Journal reported.

The home, built in 1736, was initially listed for $1.2 million by Cory and Jennifer Heinzen of Mexico, Maine, who purchased the house in 2019 for $439,000. Buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, said purchasing the house was "personal." "It’s not a real-estate development. It’s around my own beliefs,” she told the Boston Globe.

Nuñez and the Heinzens announced the sale on Facebook Live. Nuñez said she will continue the paranormal businesss started by the Heinzens, who will remain involved in the goings on at the property.

Paranormal investigations will take place at night, tours of the property will occur during the day and there will be livestreamed events, Nuñez said.

The Heinzens have previously hosted events at the 14-room home and rented rooms overnight for people to stay.

“We had doors opening, footsteps and knocks,” Cory Heinzen said in July 2019, the Sun Journal reported. “I’ve had a hard time staying there by myself. I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, (but) it’s very busy. You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

But, Nuñez agreed to the Heinzens' condition that she will not live in the house year-round "because the energy is so powerful,” Nuñez told the Globe. “They put it in there as protection for the buyer.”

"The Conjuring" was based on experiences the family who lived in the home in the 1970s said they had.

“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s,” Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty wrote in its listing of the home. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported.”

