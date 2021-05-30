Houston Residence Known as 'Darth Vader Home' Is Selling for $4.3 Million | Inside Edition

Houston Residence Known as 'Darth Vader Home' Is Selling for $4.3 Million

The inspiration for the mansion, located on the west side of Houston, was actually a Stealth Fighter.

Star Wars fans are over the moon after learning that a Houston home known to many as the Darth Vader home has just hit the market for a whopping $4.3 million.

The mansion was given its nickname for the helmet-like exterior that is reminiscent of Darth Vader's sith-styled facial covering. 

“This is a very well-known iconic residence that everyone not only in the neighborhood but in the city of Houston knows of. For years, everyone has wanted to see the interiors of this mysterious home, coined as 'The Darth Vader' house," said co-listing agent Wade Knight.

But the realtors say the architects did not intentionally design the house to look like the notorious dark-side villain.

"His inspiration was the Stealth Fighter!" Nadia Carron, co-listing agent said. "He wanted the house to be dark and mysterious."

The current homeowner, a plastic surgeon, "played an intricate role in designing and overseeing the construction of this home," says Carron in an interview with Inside Edition Digital.

"He drew out what he wanted and [the architects] brought it to life."

The home was built in 1992 by Houston-based architects. The 7,000-square-foot space features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a four-car garage, WLNS reported.

"Some villain s**t happens here for sure," wrote an Instagram user on a post by @zillowgonewild.

Another user mused, "Pretty sure this is where Lex Luthor lives."

Potential buyers include rapper Curtis James Jackson III, otherwise known as 50 Cent, who just moved to the area, the Houston Chronicle reported.

