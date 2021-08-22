Scarlett Harper is a friend to the bees. Not only that, she’s turned into an activist, working to protect them from mosquito pesticides that may deplete bee populations.

The 11-year-old from the Chicago area contacted Illinois state representatives to help craft a bill aimed at limiting the use of insecticides that may hurt bees.

“Bees are completely vital to humans,” Scarlett explained. “They pollinate a third of our food supply, and without them, we can’t survive.”

And although many kids her age wouldn’t usually go the lengths she is to save bees, Scarlett is fearless.

“Instead of thinking of my age as a disadvantage, I try to use it as a tool,” she said. “Because I’m a little bit younger, I can not get bogged down in what might go wrong.”

The so-called "Bee Bill" is currently stalled in the Illinois legislature. But Scarlett continues to push.

“We're going to win,” she added.

