How 11-Year-Old Activist Scarlett Harper Is Working to Protect Bees in Illinois
Scarlett Harper has contacted Illinois state representatives to help craft a bill aimed to limit the use of insecticides that may hurt bees.
Scarlett Harper is a friend to the bees. Not only that, she’s turned into an activist, working to protect them from mosquito pesticides that may deplete bee populations.
The 11-year-old from the Chicago area contacted Illinois state representatives to help craft a bill aimed at limiting the use of insecticides that may hurt bees.
“Bees are completely vital to humans,” Scarlett explained. “They pollinate a third of our food supply, and without them, we can’t survive.”
And although many kids her age wouldn’t usually go the lengths she is to save bees, Scarlett is fearless.
“Instead of thinking of my age as a disadvantage, I try to use it as a tool,” she said. “Because I’m a little bit younger, I can not get bogged down in what might go wrong.”
The so-called "Bee Bill" is currently stalled in the Illinois legislature. But Scarlett continues to push.
“We're going to win,” she added.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by InvestigatorsHuman Interest
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart SurgerySports
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot RavineInspirational
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom AgainCrime
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in CaseHuman Interest