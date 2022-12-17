How Dangerous Are Your Holiday Decorations? How to Avoid These Accidents During the Most Festive Time of Year

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:06 AM PST, December 17, 2022

It’s not simply the decorations, it’s how people put up the festive fare.

The winter holiday season should be filled with delights, but experts say the decorations that deck our halls can be dangerous.

Video from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows what can happen when a dry Christmas tree comes in contact with a flame.

Experts say to double-check electrical wires, never leave candles unattended, and to make sure there is water in fresh Christmas trees. Because during the holidays, the fire department is best appreciated from afar.

Alex Hoehn-Saric of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said, “around Christmas we see a lot of hazards associated with decorating."

“We do see a lot of falls associated with ladders and people using them to put up decorations,” Hoehn-Saric said.

