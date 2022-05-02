Houston authorities have identified the remains of Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of Kevin Ware Jr., a former NFL player. The 29-year-old woman vanished more than a year ago under suspicious circumstances, investigators said.

The identification came six months after human body parts were discovered in a ditch in northern Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the remains belonged to Pomaski.

A cause of death was not announced.

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a statement Saturday.

No further information was released. No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and killing.

Pomaski was last seen leaving a party on April 25, 2021, at the Harris County home she shared with Ware, authorities said. Witnesses said the couple had a "violent fight" before she disappeared.

Ware was questioned in June after her parents reported her missing, and was named a person of interest in the case, authorities said. Ware's attorney, Coby DuBose, told Inside Edition Digital at the time that his client was cooperating with investigators, and had allowed them to search his home.

Ware said he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Ware was arrested in June in Montgomery County for allegedly violating the terms of his bond release in a separate, unrelated case. The former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers has been held without bail since then, on charges related to a traffic stop for speeding. Montgomery County officers said Ware had been driving 115 mph, and a search of his vehicle found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamines, a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol, authorities said.

His trial on weapons and drug charges is scheduled to begin in August, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty.

Eric Zuleger, a longtime friend of Pomaski's, told Inside Edition Digital that he believed Pomaski was in danger. He said the last time he saw her, in early April, she was gaunt and had some bruises and swelling on her face. He said Pomaski claimed she had been hit by Ware. "I told her not to go back there and she said she was going back," he said.

They kept in touch and she was ready to make changes to her life, Zuleger said. But in the days leading up to her disappearance, she seemed "pretty frantic," he said.

Pomaski's mother told Inside Edition Digital in June that she had tried to convince her daughter to move back home, but she refused.

