When her doorbell camera captured an elderly gentleman struggling as he made a DoorDash delivery, Anabelle Stephens felt compelled to share it on social media. What she didn’t expect was the outpouring of support that followed.

The 21-year-old felt so sorry for the old man having to work, she says she gave him a $30 tip on a $21 order.

“Honestly, it made me super sad. I knew if that were my grandpa, I wouldn’t want to see him working,” Stephens said.

But that was just the beginning. She then launched a GoFundMe for the man, 71-year-old Kerry Judd of Idaho. In addition to making food deliveries, he’s also a security guard.

The GoFundMe has since raised more than $74,000 for him.

“It started very, very slow, but then once the word got out it, it just skyrocketed,” Stephens said.

The two recently had dinner together, where Judd thanked Stephens.

The heartwarming story is similar to another instance of an elderly Navy veteran struggling to make a delivery for Walmart in Utah. He had recently suffered a stroke and also needed a new roof. The homeowner organized a community fundraiser for him, and he was able to fix it and retire.

As for Judd, he's also finding the generosity of Americans is changing his life.

