An Indiana man is behind bars after police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint in front of her house, then asked her out on Facebook saying she was too "pretty to rob," according to court documents.

Damien Boyce, 31, is being held in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, according to online court records. He is charged with armed robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 8, police say Boyce walked up to Amber Beraun at about 4 a.m. as she was retrieving her mail and asked if she lived in the house behind her. Beraun, who had just gotten off work, said she did and asked the man if he needed help, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Boyce then pointed a handgun at her and told her was going to rob her home, the affidavit alleges. Beraun told him there was nothing of value inside her house, but offered him about $100 in cash she had in her car from tips she'd received at work, authorities said.

The man took the money, then forced Beraun to add him as a friend on Facebook, police said. “I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did,” the woman told local station WRTV.

Later that month, Beraun said she began receiving Facebook messages from Boyce. "Look you know I'mma pay you back. It's a f***** up way to meet someone, but d*** you wass (sic) to (sic) pretty to rob," he wrote to her, according to the police affidavit.

He also asked her to "come chill" with him, according to transcripts that investigators obtained from Facebook, the affidavit alleges.

Beraun wrote back that she had "a man" and couldn't do that.

She initially did not report the incident, but came forward at the urging of her boyfriend, police said.

After that encounter, Boyce was arrested in June in an unrelated case where he allegedly shot two people and hit another in the face with a brick, according to court documents. Boyce then barricaded himself in a building in a standoff with SWAT police before surrendering, authorities said.

In connection to that incident, he is charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal recklessness and battery, according to court records.

He was ordered held Tuesday in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. He has not entered a plea in that case or in the previous incident involving Beraun, the Marion County prosecutor's office told Inside Edition Digital Tuesday.

Boyce's next scheduled court appearance is a pretrial hearing on July 5, according to court records.