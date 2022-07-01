Inflation is taking a big bite out of the nation's holiday barbecues. Ground beef is up a whopping 36%. Chicken breasts are up 33%. Even burger buns are up by 16%!

It’s going to cost a lot more than you're used to, but there are ways to cut costs and still put on a great spread for July Fourth.

Several shoppers at Stew Leonard’s supermarket in Connecticut are finding ways to save on their groceries.

“I just opted from filet mignon that was $117 here, fully trimmed, to two London broils, which will run me about $35,” one shopper said.

You can also save by opting for frozen burgers, which can be half the price of fresh ground beef, and loading up on cheaper, locally grown vegetables.

“Look around your local community and buy local, because one of the ways you save money there is transportation costs. And you see the price of fuel today, so it costs less to get that truck to our store,” CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said.

Instead of buying prepared food, like potato salad or cut watermelon, do it yourself at home.

Los Angeles chef and food blogger Tori Avey is putting together a holiday feast for her family and friends. She's serving chicken this year instead of expensive steaks.

“It really only takes 10 or 15 minutes on the grill. You grill up some chicken thigh meat, and it’s so juicy with that marinade — olive oil, turmeric, garlic, paprika, a little cayenne for heat — so delicious. And of course, the main ingredient is lemon,” Avey said.

She’s also making a low-cost grilled vegetable salad for a healthier option.

“That’s the best part. It’s affordable, it’s easy to make ahead and it tastes delicious,” Avey said.

